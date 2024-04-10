City moves to demolish Kelowna man's home, neighbour happy to see it go

A Kelowna man's long and winding fight with the city over his Gibson Road home is coming to an end with the wrecking ball.

Janusz Grelecki has been fighting with the City of Kelowna since 2010 over the state of his home at 424 Gibson Road. The city first asked Grelecki to demolish the home, which has amazing views of the valley and lake, in 2019. Kelowna council formalized the order in 2021.

The city had been trying to get Grelecki to clean up the home, which was in a ramshackle state of never-ending renovation and filled with building materials. In 2021, city staff said five building permits had been issued to Grelecki, none of which were completed.

The City of Kelowna told Castanet this week they are done talking about the derelict property, in part, because Grelecki makes "odd or outlandish" statements about the situation.

"He has exhausted every opportunity to make the changes needed to make his house safe to live in," said a statement from the city.

Between 2016 and 2022 the city says it has started 17 unsightly premises files for the property.

"Many department letters were hand delivered and mailed to the property owner over the amount of time, with very little progress or action taken over the years," the city's statement said.

"Many of the inspections that took place also had other agencies, including; RCMP, mental health nurses, inspectors from various departments of the City of Kelowna and other provincial agencies in attendance."

After the city's demolition order went ignored, or disputed, for years, crews moved in at the end of March and delivered Grelecki an eviction notice. A contractor hired by the city will now dismantle the home.

Castanet visited the property on Monday and found Grelecki frantically moving frozen meat and other items out of his home.

"This is like mafia stuff, " Grelecki said, still upset about the decision.

'It's time for it to go'

While Grelecki may be sad to see the house torn down, his long-suffering neighbours are not.

"I just think that it's time for it to go. I feel bad that it probably has decent bones inside the house, I've never been in it, but it's sad that it has to go. But I didn't see any other way," said Jan Rauter.

She has lived on Gibson Road for 30 years, and for almost half that time, the home and the drama created by its owner has been impacting everyone in the area.

"It's always been an eyesore. And I feel sorry for the neighbours. I don't live next-door to him. But I would be awful mad if I lived next door. I know that they have put up with a lot and it's just always in disarray and he's a hoarder, in my opinion," said Rauter.

Grelecki, meanwhile, maintains that he has done nothing wrong. He has hired another engineering firm that has produced a report that says while the home needs work to comply with the building code, it is not structurally unsafe.

"I'm not going away. I intend to continue to be very loud. If I have to, I will pitch a tent and sleep in front," Grelecki said.

Grelecki's lawyer, Shane Dugas, has been in court trying to get an injunction to stop the demolition.

A hearing for the injunction on March 4 was adjourned generally. The city's response to the latest lawsuit notes that the 2024 court action is "seeking much of the same relief" as a previous lawsuit filed by Grelecki in 2021 that ended up being dismissed.

"Continued correspondence from the city and its counsel following the dismissal of the 2021 claim was consistently and abundantly clear that the various proposals advanced by the plaintiff in an attempt to retain the structures were deficient and unacceptable, and that the remedial action requirement (demolition) must be carried out," said the city in a court filing on March 18.

While the city is going ahead with demolition, Dugas has said his client will continue legal action.

“Janusz … intention is to demolish the house but on his own terms and timeline," Dugas said.

As of Tuesday night, the building was still standing and neighbours say there may be asbestos that has to be remediated before the demolition can continue.

That would add to the cost of demolition, a bill which Grelecki will have to pay once all is said and done. If Grelecki refuses to comply if the invoice is not paid on time, the demolition bill will be added to Grelecki's property taxes.