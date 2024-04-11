Kelowna's Rock the Lake drops initial lineup, announces change of dates

Photo: Rock The Lake

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake music festival has announced this year’s first wave of artists along with a move of dates to earlier in the summer.

The three-day festival outside Prospera Place will now take place July 12 to 14, 2024, featuring Tom Cochrane, Theory of a Deadman, Our Lady Peace and 54-40.

The event was previously set to take place Aug. 9 to 11, but is being moved to July to avoid the possible impact of the traditional peak of wildfire season.

“We understand that many of our most loyal RTL fans have made plans around the previous dates, and we are reaching out to these affected customers directly,” said Mike Strawn, VP and general manager of sports, media and entertainment for GSL Group.

“The choice to move the dates was not an easy one, however, we are fully invested in this community and event, and we feel we needed to make this change to set this festival and community up for success.”

Rock the Lake’s date change is a part of a growing trend by event organizers, who are avoiding the month of August due to the possibility of evacuations or thick wildfire smoke. The Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival also moved to July this year.

Rock the Lake’s 2023 edition, Aug. 11-13, narrowly avoided the catastrophic impacts of the McDougall Creek wildfire that sparked Aug. 15.

First wave of bands released

Rock the Lake organizers announced Tom Cochrane, Theory of a Deadman, Our Lady Peace and 54-40 as the first batch of headliners. More band announcements are to come with a full schedule to be released at a later date.

Canadian songwriting legend Tom Cochrane is returning to the festival grounds at Prospera Place for the first time since 2019, playing iconic classics like Life is a Highway and No Regrets.

Cochrane will share the weekend with B.C.’s own Theory of a Deadman, who will put on their biggest show to date in the city. The grunge-alt trio is ready and excited to transport the crowd to the prime of 2000s grunge rock with hits like Bad Girlfriend.

Our Lady Peace brings their catalogue of hit songs such as Superman’s Dead, Somewhere Out There, and Innocent to the festival. This legendary, Diamond-certified Canadian band celebrates the 30th anniversary of their debut album Naveed in 2024, cementing their legacy as one of Canada’s most important rock acts.

The plethora of Canadian talent will be joined by another B.C. band, 54-40 who, like others on the bill, span decades of Canadian rock music history. Catch them playing bangers like Casual Viewin’ on the lakeside stage.

General admission and Castanet VIP tickets now on sale

The first release of three-day general admission and a limited amount of three-day VIP tickets are now on sale.

The Castanet VIP experience has also been amplified this year with the following perks:

Access to a dedicated tented VIP area with misters, VIP seating, elevated tables, and direct sight lines to the stage

Front of stage access (new for 2024)

A private bar with premium beverage offerings

A $100 gift card to be used for 2024 RTL on-site food, drinks, or festival merchandise (3-day VIP only)

Dedicated VIP food offerings for purchase

Separate and early entry into the festival (30 mins before)

In-and-out access to the VIP area and grounds

Private VIP washrooms

Limited edition laminate and VIP swag bag (3-day VIP only)