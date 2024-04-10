Residents expected to move into second Kelowna housing site next month

Photo: City of Kelowna The Trailside housing complex on Highway 97 is utilizing work-camp-style units

Residents selected to reside within the Trailside transitional housing site on Highway 97 in Kelowna should begin moving in sometime next month.

The site, between Leathead and McCurdy roads, is the second of three housing partnerships between the City of Kelowna and BC Housing featuring tiny or modular homes.

STEP opened earlier this year on Crowley Avenue, adjacent to the rail trail encampment, with 60 tiny homes.

In an email seeking information on the opening of Trailside, BC Housing officials said only that they are working with their partners to open the site "as soon as possible," with residents expected to begin moving in over several weeks beginning in mid-May.

It was originally anticipated the site would open this month.

"As there weren’t any existing utilities on site, new electrical and water systems had to be installed," BC Housing said in an email.

"Installation of the water service is complete, and crews are currently working on installing the sewer, natural gas, and hydro services."

The site will include modular, work-camp-style, housing for 60 individuals and will be reserved exclusively for seniors and those with disabilities.

A location of a third 60-home site is expected to be announced soon.