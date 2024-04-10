Lawsuit alleges unlawful arrest, assault by Kelowna RCMP

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Penticton man is suing the Kelowna RCMP over an allegedly unlawful arrest in 2022.

According to a civil claim filed last week in BC Supreme Court, Devon Murray was “minding his own business riding his bicycle near a 711 store” in Kelowna on May 14, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges Murray was arrested and placed in the back of an RCMP vehicle.

“The plaintiff was not advised of the reason for his detention or arrest,” the claim states, adding that Murray was also not advised of his Charter rights to speak to a lawyer.

Murray was taken to the Kelowna RCMP detachment and held in cells for six hours before being released without charge, the suit alleges.

“During his arrest and time in custody, the plaintiff was subjected to assaults by Kelowna RCMP members who used excessive force on him while he was in custody,” said the notice of claim.

It is alleged that Murray suffered a bruised rib, mild concussion, “emotional upset,” loss of trust in police and minor injuries.

The lawsuit is seeking damages and compensation for time lost at work and healthcare costs.

“RCMP members committed the torts of assault, battery, and false imprisonment when they unlawfully arrested the plaintiff without reasonable grounds to do so and used excessive force in moving the plaintiff while in custody,” the lawsuit says.

The B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General as well as the Crown are named as defendants. None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been argued in court.

BC RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said its not clear if the RCMP have been formally served with the lawsuit.

“The RCMP is however aware of the claim, but, as we are subject to it and the court process, it would be inappropriate for us to comment,” he said.

“Once served, the Department of Justice will review and a statement of defence for the RCMP will be issued through the appropriate court process.”