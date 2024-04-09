Standup comedian Ron James swinging through Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

An well-known comedian is making this way through the Okanagan as part of his Not Nearly Done Yet tour, with stops taking place in Kelowna, Vernon and Oliver later this week.

Ron James is known for his poetically-charged alliterative rants as he often performs with razor sharp timing in front of hundreds night in and night out.

"This award-winning comedian and best-selling author takes audiences on a marathon roller coaster ride in the language of laughs, charting a course through a politically polarized world out of whack," said the show promoter.

The Globe and Mail called James "a man of a million words and a million laughs."

Tickets are $70, available though local box offices. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.