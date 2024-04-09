BMO donates $250,000 to Okanagan College dental program

Photo: Okanagan College

It's a donation that will get you smiling.

A $250,000 contribution from BMO will be directed to Okanagan College’s 'Our Students, Your Health' campaign.

The campaign aims to advance healthcare accessibility and professional development opportunities.

Of the total contribution, $150,000 is designated for enhancing OC’s dental suite, which serves both as a training facility and a community clinic.

The remaining $100,000 will kickstart a hands-on learning pilot program, designed to enable individuals to pursue dental assistant certification while being employed.

In recognition of BMO’s donation, OC has named the third floor of its Health Sciences Centre as the BMO Dental Health Floor.

"Their generous gift helps us educate students and explore innovative ways to deliver programming. We’re thrilled that BMO’s gift will make it easier for more people to choose a career path as a Certified Dental Assistant,” said Helen Jackman, executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation.