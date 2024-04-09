Okanagan Fight Night 2 set for Kelowna next month

Photo: Victory International Promotion

The organizers behind Okanagan Fight Night 2 are hoping to grow mixed martial arts in Kelowna through an event showcasing some of the best talent across Western Canada.

Jorden Reichenbach and his business partner Adolfo Lozano with Pacific Top Team, a local jiu jitsu and muay thai gym, say there has been a lack of local competitions in the sports.

"There’s not a lot of exposure for martial arts in Canada. It’s gaining huge recognition in the United States, but in Canada it doesn’t exist," said Reichenbach, a black belt in jiu jitsu.

According to Reichenbach, without a local competition to look forward to, athletes fighting out of Pacific Top Team were losing motivation to continue training and following the sport.

Okanagan Fight Night 1 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in 2003 attracted about 900 people.

In an attempt to grow the sport with more fighters and more spectators, Okanagan Fight Night 2 is ready to host a max capacity of 2,000 people while putting on a total of 18 different fights across the day, including a kids division, an undercard and the main card.

The main event will feature a title bout in muay thai between the original Okanagan Fight Night champion and possibly his toughest opponent yet. Sam Gruszczynski will take on Max Burridge in what many expect to be a three-round slobber-knocker.

“When people come to our event they are going to see that it’s quality entertainment, it’s fun, it’s family-friendly, and there’s going to be kids everywhere. You can bring grandma and grandpa, it’s earlier in the day and you can come out and have an amazing time watching some really high level action," said Reichenbach.

Taking place on Saturday, May 25 inside Kelowna's Memorial Arena downtown, tickets can be purchased through EventBrite, with the event kicking off at 2:30 p.m. and going well into the evening, depending on fight outcomes.

“We’re looking to have the fighters’ and all the competitors’ intentions in mind. We want to show the fighters that we are investing in showcasing their ability. We have had like 500 athletes message in asking to get on the event because they see what we’re doing. For an amateur event, nobody is doing what we are doing."

You can also catch the action online through Valiente Media TV.