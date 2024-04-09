Kelowna town hall event targets forestry sector practices

Photo: Contributed

A community town hall on the “future of our forests” is planned for UBC Okanagan this weekend.

Planned by the Interior Watershed Taskforce, which includes the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance, the event will bring together a panel of speakers.

“It's more important than ever to learn about the measures we can take to safeguard our forests,” says event organizers. “The B.C. community needs informing, we can no longer naively accept our forests are in good hands. Trees can no longer be seen as only dimensional lumber profits.”

Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris will serve as keynote speaker. He has been critical in recent years of the impacts of clearcutting on the ecosystem.

Also featured will be conservationists, academics and members of local First Nations.

The Interior Watershed Taskforce says one of its main goals "is to raise public awareness about historical

and recent logging/forest industry wrongdoings."

The town hall will take place Saturday, April 13 at UBC Okanagan in the arts and sciences centre. It runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. More details here.

The event runs around the same time that the forestry industry is gathering in Vancouver for the BC Council of Forest Industries annual conference. The forest sector still supports 49,000 jobs in B.C., the group says.