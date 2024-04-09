Stabilization work resumes at UBCO site downtown Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White UBCO downtown Kelowna construction site with Hadgraft Wilson Place in background.

UBC Okanagan has announced stabilization work will start Tuesday at the university's downtown Kelowna site.

"Gravel will be placed and spread throughout the site over the next two weeks, raising the overall depth of excavation," said UBCO, noting this is the last planned adjustment to depth of the dig.

At this time it's unknown how many levels of gravel will be placed at the site. The work is expected to take roughly two weeks.

The excavation is already shallower than originally planned after engineers ordered things go no deeper back in February.

The 43-storey UBC Okanagan tower planned for 550 Doyle Avenue has been surrounded by controversy over the last several months after multiple nearby buildings have been forced to evacuate due to the excavation creating problems.

Hadgraft Wilson Place and the Kelowna Legion Hall, both on Bertram Street, and Okanagan coLab at the corner of St. Paul and Doyle have been declared uninhabitable after foundational shifts and cracks were discovered.

Construction at the UBCO site has been halted for a little over one week after the city said reports indicated a safety risk for residents living in the neighbouring Hadgraft Wilson Place, a building for those with low-income and disabilities.

On March 31, roughly 84 people at Hadgraft Wilson Place were told they would have to evacuate.

"We are advised by professional engineers that the shoring wall remains stable and that raising the excavation depth will also mitigate future soil settlement on adjacent land, including Hadgraft Wilson Place," said UBC Okanagan on Tuesday.

UBC Okanagan says engineering teams will be monitoring soil conditions at the construction site as the activities proceed.

Residents of Hadgraft Wilson Place, which is owned and operated by Pathways Abilities Society, are expected to be out of their homes for at least another week and a half.

Pathways executive director Charisse Daley says residents were allowed back on Tuesday for 10 minutes to grab a few items.

"Any work that they are going to undertake needs to ensure the stability of the building, not necessarily the progress of their project. Our priority is getting our tenants back into their homes," Daley said.