Man who attacked other patients at KGH will remain in psychiatric care

Photo: CTV News Forensic Psychiatric Hospital

A Williams Lake man will remain in a psychiatric facility after the BC Review Board determined "restriction of liberties" should continue for another 12 months.

William Lazareff, 50, has been in psychiatric care since Jan. 14, 2020 when he was found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder after assaulting a fellow patient at Kelowna General Hospital in August 2019.

The sudden and unprovoked assault saw him punch the side of the face of a stranger and place him in a choke hold. The victim suffered injuries including chipped teeth.

According to the review board decision, Lazareff suffers from schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type. His mental illness dates back more than 26 years and includes numerous psychiatric admissions to hospital.

Prior to the incident, he had been living independently in Williams Lake for more than 20 years.

"Mr. Lazareff's mental and physical health began to deteriorate in 2018 as changes to his antipsychotic medication triggered a decline in his mental state and a relapse of psychosis," the 10-page decision stated.

It went on to say he was hospitalized at KGH in January of 2019 and developed a pattern of aggression towards patients and staff.

He was convicted for two assaults in February of 2019 and, while on conditional discharge, committed the assault he is presently incarcerated for.

Lazareff had participated in "visit leaves" to facilities in Kamloops, Kelowna and Prince George in 2021 and 2022 and the board heard he was transitioning well to Activators Housing Society in Prince George in February of 2023.

However in September of last year his mental health deteriorated and he requested a return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

Doctors have stated Lazareff, prior to his relapse and when not psychotic, had a low risk for violence

"His only history of being violent is when he is psychotic and as a result, psychosis is the most significant risk factor for future violence," said the decision.

Speaking at his review board hearing, Lazareff said he liked the facility in Prince George but his goal was to return to Williams Lake.

"The Crown submitted that the restrictions of liberties was justified and counsel for Mr. Lazareff did not take issue with the restriction," the report continued.

"We find the director's decision to significantly increase the restrictions on Mr. Lazareff's liberties was warranted and is fully supported by the evidence. The evidence indicated that Mr. Lazareff's risk directly relates to his state of psychosis."

Over the next year, doctors will aim to better understand Lazareff's risk factors and optimize his medication.

The board concluded Lazareff still meets the threshold of significant risk of harm to the public.

The order will be reviewed in 12 months.