City of Kelowna defends progress on street disorder amid criticism

Photo: Jeff Roulette Shopping cart full of vehicle parts in front of tourism centre Friday April 5, 2024.

The City of Kelowna is responding to criticism from residents over street issues in the community.

Lana Jean McConnell, a self-described "big mouth," says in her opinion the city has been going downhill for years.

"I'm extremely frustrated by what I'm seeing from one end of the city to the other. I am so angry at this moment, I have called police and bylaw. It's time to stand up."

McConnell says she has witnessed multiple incidents involving crime, theft and street disorder in Kelowna, but the thing that put her over the top was a string of recent fires at homeless encampments along the rail trail.

"In an instant Dilworth Mountain could go up in flames all thanks to a city allowing people who have issues to freely continue to do as they please without consequence," said McConnell.

The City of Kelowna cleared out an encampment earlier this month in the wake of a fire.

McConnell says she has been loud about the issue on social media and sent her concerns to the mayor.

On March 5, Jeff Roulette snapped a photo of a couple of people pushing a shopping cart that appears to be full of vehicle exhaust pipes and catalytic converters.

"I was pretty amazed at what I saw, especially with all the police in the downtown core. I should also add they were openly preparing needles," said Roulette.

City of Kelowna responds

Kelowna community safety manager Darren Caul says the city shares the concerns of residents.

"We are on the front lines every day responding to calls for service. We hear, see and experience these issues, and we share residents’ concern about criminal activity," Caul said.

Nearly 18 months into their term, Kelowna's mayor and council ran on a platform of community safety.

A 1% community safety levy now included in the municipal budget has funded the recruitment of 32 new RCMP and bylaw officers and 11 firefighters, Caul said.



Mayor Dyas is also the chair of the Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction, which is comprised of community members working towards identifying and driving new approaches.



"While criminal activity happens every day, there are encouraging signs of progress," Caul said.

"Thanks to efforts by the city, RCMP and the community, RCMP’s 2023 data showed a substantial reduction in property crime, including a 44 per cent reduction in business break and enter, a 40 per cent decrease in bike theft, a 39 per cent decrease in auto theft, and a 29 per cent reduction in theft from motor vehicles."

Caul says the city has been working with senior levels of government, asking for support for health and justice initiatives, including complex care, integrated crisis response teams, bail reform, and an increase in Crown prosecutors.

McConnell, meanwhile, says she'd like to be part of the solution as opposed to being part of the problem and has asked for an opportunity to address council and share her thoughts.

"I'm tired of my kids seeing this garbage everywhere, can't walk anywhere without these whacked-out idiots making comments to them, it's scary and disgusting to expect regular members of society to put up with this."