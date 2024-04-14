Sip of Summer set to return to Kelowna this June

Photo: Contributed

The Sip of Summer festival will return to Kelowna this summer.

Presented by the Canadian Craft Spirits Association, the event June 21 and 22 will give attendees the chance to experience a lineup of award-winning craft spirits from across Canada.

Sip of Summer invites enthusiasts to explore the best of Canada by indulging in a collection of gins, vodkas, and other spirits. In addition to spirits, attendees will have the chance to sample local ciders, beers, and wines. The festival will also include non-alcoholic drink choices.

"Join us for a fresh and fun experience that celebrates the incredible craft spirits produced across our beautiful country. Discover new favourites, engage with passionate distillers, and become part of the dynamic craft spirits community," said David Mossman, executive director of the Canadian Craft Spirits Association.

"I'm thrilled to welcome summer with the return of our Sip of Summer Festival, now featuring the Canadian Craft Spirits Championships! We welcome guests to connect with distillers and foster the camaraderie of our vibrant community."

The event will take place at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Tickets start at $35, with early bird prices at $22.

For more information visit eventbrite.ca.