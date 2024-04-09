Phase 5 of Glenmore Recreation Park among $21 million in Kelowna parks spending this year

Photo: City of Kelowna Phase 5 of Glenmore Recreation Park.

Work is about to get underway on some major park and recreation improvements in Kelowna.

Phase 5 of the Glenmore Recreation Park is set to get underway this summer, including construction of much-anticipated pickleball courts.

The work will also see installation of temporary washrooms, an artificial turf field and a fitness area. The project is of one of a handful the City of Kelowna will spend $21 million on this year.

“We’re creating new parks and upgrading well loved ones, which will provide residents with vibrant, accessible, outdoor spaces where they can connect with their families, friends and neighbours,” said Robert Parlane, park and building planning manager.

“These spaces offer both passive and active recreation options, are accessible to people of all ages and abilities, and play an important part in building community here in Kelowna.”

This spring, ground will be broken on improvements to the community park on DeHart Road in the Lower Mission. It will feature a pickleball and basketball court, skateboard features, a playground, a multi-use field and a fenced dog run. The plan also calls for the relocation of the community garden in the park.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall on the new Burne Park, along the Mill Creek Linnear Park corridor. The city will be improving pedestrian connections to Ethel Street, and adding play areas and picnic tables.

Here’s what else the City of Kelowna has on tap for parks infrastructure in 2024:

Knox Mountain first lookout: a new comfortable open gathering space at the east end of the existing parking area including a small plaza, stage, custom benches, and natural area fencing. As well as accessibility enhancements to the first lookout structure, climate resilient landscaping, cultural interpretive features, parking lot configuration improvements and enhanced bike parking.

Ben Lee Park: new splashpad amenities including a 12-foot-tall Sling Soaker water feature, spray animals, a Fun Brella, and a freestanding frog water feature.

North Glenmore Greenspace: a new 830-sqaure-metre community garden

Tallgrass Park: the first neighbourhood park in the Tower Ranch development is expected to open this year.

Kinsmen Park: playground replacement including monkey bars, a 6-foot slide, a maze panel and more. A transfer station will also be added to increase accessibility.

Contributed