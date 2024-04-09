Kelowna dog recovering after close call with porcupine

Photo: Fairfield Animal Hospital Kelowna Sarge

The Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna is sending out a warning to dog owners after a puppy had a close call with a porcupine.

"Sarge was so happy and excited to meet his new friend on the trail… and then much less excited at the clinic later," Fairfield shared on Facebook.

The dog, Sarge, went to investigate the porcupine on a trail and came back with a nose full of quills.

"Porcupines do not hibernate, but they do keep close to their dens over winter. Now that the weather is nicer, it’s more likely you may encounter one out on the trails."

"Dogs most often get quills stuck in their snouts and on their forelimbs as they try to walk up and greet their new 'pal' - don’t try to remove the quills at home yourself! They are often barbed, and much easier and less painful for the veterinarian to remove under sedation," the Facebook post added.

Sarge will make a full recovery.