City of Kelowna taking action on bottleneck clogging bike lanes on Benvoulin Road

Photo: Contributed A Castanet reader shared a photo of cars parked on the shoulder of Benvoulin Road, leaving little room between cyclists and vehicles on the roadway.

New “No Parking Anytime” signs are about to go up on a section of Kelowna's Benvoulin Road after complaints to the city about cars parking on the shoulder, partially blocking the bike lane.

Vehicles have been parked on both sides of Benvoulin Road near the intersection of Springfield Road during construction of nearby apartment buildings. A Castanet reader recently shared a photo showing how dangerous it is for cyclists trying to get by in the bike lanes.

The City of Kelowna says it is responding to complaints and the issue is receiving “daily proactive patrols from bylaw officers.”

“There is an ongoing effort to mitigate a less-than-ideal parking solution for the construction underway. Shoulder parking is allowed down Benvoulin if the bike lane is not obstructed. Blocking the bicycle lane will generate enforcement action and tickets have been issued," said a statement issued to Castanet.

The city adds that “No Parking Anytime” signs will be installed on the narrowest sections of Benvoulin Road.

Bylaws staff have spoken to the developers and site supervisors to ensure workers know not to block the bike lanes, and roadways crews will also be mowing the shoulders along Mayer Road. Other city departments are being consulted for more permanent solutions.