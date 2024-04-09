Kelowna-Mission MLA presents petition in legislature supporting Childhood Connections

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield

A petition has been presented in the BC Legislature urging the provincial government to do something to ensure the future of Kelowna’s Childhood Connections.

Kelowna-Mission MLA presented the petition containing 2,510 signatures of community members.

Childhood Connections may have to shut down after more than 40 years serving the Kelowna area, after the Ministry of Education and Childcare awarded the local Child Care Resource and Referral contract to the YMCA. Childhood Connections Okanagan Family & Childcare Society was given very short notice that the contract, and the $2 million in funding that comes with it, would be cut off at the end of March. It had been the resources and referral agency for many years.

The funding accounted for 60 to 70 per cent of the society’s revenue. It has had to lay off three full time staff and cut the hours of two part time staff in half. Parents are also concerned the YMCA will not continue the toy library that has been an invaluable resource for many families.

"Childhood Connections serves as a cornerstone in our community, offering invaluable services that foster early childhood development, support families in need, and provide an inclusive and safe space for all kids,” stated Renee Merrifield as she rose in the legislature to present the petition.

"Today, I stand united with each of these signatories.” she said. "In fact, mine is one of them, in our plea to preserve this vital service that has touched so many.”.

The petitioners urge the government to reconsider the far reaching impact of Childhood Connections and to take immediate action to secure its future.

A rally was held outside the Childhood Connections offices last Saturday.

“We deserve government funding for the services we provide and to see that yanked after 40 years of providing good quality, local support to our community, to have that just disappear, it doesn't seem right, it doesn't seem fair,” said executive director Tim Ropchan. “We invested half a million dollars into this facility two years ago so that we could serve the community better and it just seems like that's a waste of money right now.”

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC took over the Child Care Resource and Referral Contract as of April 1, 2024, and issued a statement.

“Our team is working diligently with the Ministry to expedite the delivery of services across Central Okanagan, and working to expand quality services and supports provided locally, including convenient pop-up and satellite locations,” said YMCA CEO Allyson Graf.

While Childhood Connections offers other services – like family resource groups, providing groceries to families in need, and flexible drop-in childcare – Ropchan says their future is uncertain but they are committed to trying to serve the needs of the community in some capacity.

“At this time we don't know what that is and we don't know if it's 100% possible but we're going to try and do something pretty special.”

Contributed