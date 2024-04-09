Councillor Loyal Wooldridge seeks NDP nomination in new Kelowna riding

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge is looking to move into provincial politics.

The two-term councillor and chair of the regional district board took to social media Tuesday morning to announce he is seeking the NDP nomination for the newly created Kelowna Centre riding.

He is the first candidate to officially declare his intentions to seek the NDP nomination in the riding.

Wooldridge has served six years on city council and has been chair of the regional district since 2021.

Former BC United member

It's no secret Wooldridge has been a card carrying member of the BC United Party and before that the BC Liberals.

Wooldridge explained the shift saying the NDP have shown the opportunity the city could have with a local MLA in government.

"What I have learned working with this government over the past six years at a local government level is that the BC NDP has been doing a good job to deliver results for people. They have collaborated with us at the City of Kelowna, they have made investments in Kelowna and we have had their year when there have been challenges," Wooldridge told Castanet News.

"Second to that is what party best aligns with my values. Over time other parties have changed and when I reflected on my own personal values, who I am as a person, the BC NDP best represents that."

Wooldridge says he supports efforts made by the government to address big issues, adding there is a need to continue working to make more housing available, add more child care options, reduce congestion on the streets, make them safer and strongly support business.

Continue to serve on council

Wooldridge will continue to sit on council and the regional board. He says the city's new code of conduct policy means he could lose committee appointments at the discretion of the mayor should he get the party's nomination.

He would have to step down from his council seat once the election writ is dropped.

In choosing to run in the new Kelowna Centre riding, Wooldridge says he is running in an area he has lived and worked in the past 20 years.

He is also looking to become the first NDP candidate to win in the area in 84 years.

"I've dedicated my time to fully understand the issues that we face here in the city and the projects we need to move forward in order to make positive changes for our people. For me I can only get behind a part that best aligns with my values.

I understand it will be a challenging campaign and there will be some hurdles to overcome. But I also know Kelowna has been evolving and changing as one of Canada's fastest growing municipalities."

The NDP is expected to hold its nomination meeting early next month.

In the Kelowna Centre riding, retired doctor Michael Humer is running for BC United while realtor Kristina Loewen represents the BC Conservatives.

The provincial election will take place on or before Oct. 19.