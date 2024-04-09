Kelowna council being asked to support expanding 'Get on Board' program

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

Kelowna city council will be asked to add its voice to the growing list of governing bodies getting behind the "Transit for Teens" campaign.

The initiative asks the province to expand its Get on Board program which provides free transit rides for kids up to 12 years of age.

Coun. Gord Lovegrove made it be known he plans to bring forward a motion at an upcoming Monday meeting to seek council support for the campaign.

"I am giving notice for a notice of motion I would like to bring forward to the April 22 council meeting agenda regarding endorsing the "Transit for Teens" campaign to expand B.C.s Get on Board program from age 12 up to age 18," said Lovegrove.

The Board of Education of School District 23 is also expected to offer its support to write a letter to the province in support of the campaign when it meets this Wednesday.

"We call on the province to extend the provincial Get on Board program to include free transit for all youth up to age 18 in every transit system in B.C.," a website promoting the campaign says.

"Youth aged 13 to 18 in the crucial developmental stage of adolescence need basic mobility more than ever to thrive in every aspect of their lives.

Our youth are the future of this province and our most valuable resource. We must ensure their right to access school and thrive while B.C. brings up new generations who choose sustainable transportation for life."