Kelowna council votes 5-4 to give themselves a 35 per cent raise

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council gave first three readings to a bylaw that will give the mayor receive a 15 per cent pay bump with councillors receiving an 35 per cent raise.

The bylaw which will be up for adoption at an upcoming meeting, was narrowly adopted 5-4 with councillors Singh, Webber, Cannon and Lovegrove voting in opposition.

An amendment by councillor Lovegrove to remove the provision allowing councillors to opt out was also defeated.

Lovegrove said that provision concerned him.

"I think it is degrading a team, and I have got to know everybody's heart around this table the last year-and-a-half, that has been working really effectively to get lots done.

"I want it to be an all or nothing."

Lovegrove added voting for a raise in pay was not something anyone around the council table campaigned on 20 months ago.

"We are here to help the homeless, help those that are looking for more affordable housing, and with all respect I feel like we are actually helping ourselves with this. It is a small drop in a big bucket of $700 million but it's the symbol to me."

Not opting out

None of the councillors who voted against the pay increase said they will opt out.

Lovegrove says he will donate his raise to charitable causes he supports while Cannan said he may do that same.

Reluctantly, Webber says he will go with the majority of council and accept the raise.

"I'm not going to sit around for the next two-and-a-half years making less than my fellow councillors," said Webber.

"How can you have a council where everybody's making different money, it doesn't make any sense."

Singh says she will also accept the raise.

Incremental raise

The increase will happen over two instalments, one when the bylaw is adopted and the second Jan. 1, 2025.

The additional remuneration will bring the mayors salary up from $126,497 to $145,200 putting the position into the 60th percentile of 12 similar sized communities while councillors go from $42,991 to $58,080 annually, which is 40 per cent of the mayor's amount.

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, one of five who voted in favour, called the raise a move for "equality and accountability" in council chambers.

"Unfortunately it hasn't been done in the past so now we're coming in last in a corporation that is doing more than $1 billion a year of investment. I can't think of a private corporation that would pay $600,000 a year to a board of directors to oversee $1 billion in revenues yet that's what we are doing here," said Wooldridge.

"Courageous leadership is having these tough discussions in a public setting, to realize the demands on what we are dealing with now are very different than 30 years ago.

"We are dealing with extremely complex social files, extremely complex development files and to do this job properly you can't work at another full time job, I tried to do it and I had to sell my business to do it full time."

Wooldridge acknowledge most around the council table are people of privilege and to attract more people to council they need to be set up for success.

While voting against the motion, Cannan says he was more concerned with the process, believing the city should follow the lead of Victoria and other communities who set up an independent task force to report and make recommendations on remuneration.

"Just because the Local Government Act allows you to raise your own salary I don't believe that's appropriate," said Cannan.