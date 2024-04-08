Tickets go on sale for Okanagan Spring Wine Festival

Photo: The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society

Calling all wine lovers!

The Okanagan Wine Festivals return this June, promising three weeks of experiences in wine country.

The Okanagan Spring Wine Festival will spotlight a series of 'TASTE and SIPS' events across the Okanagan Valley from June 2 to June 23.

The festivities kick off with the official launch at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Friday, June 7, along with an announcement of the 2024 BC TOP 50 and Wine of the Year at the British Columbia Wine Awards private reception.

A highlight of the festival is the 'TASTE' series, featuring experiences across the North to South. Starting with the Naramata Bench Wineries Association on June 2, followed by the District Wine Village on June 8 and 9, these events offer curated experiences in a number of locations.

Event goers will be able to enjoy an event at Sandhill Wines in Kelowna on June 13 and a finale at the Scenic Sip Wine Trail in Lake Country on June 23.

Each 'TASTE' series ticket includes six unique experiences, with a designated driver option available for $40.00.

For a complete listing of events and tickets, visit thewinefestivals.com.