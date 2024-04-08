Drivers told to expect delays at Spall Rd. and Clement Ave. in Kelowna

Photo: Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Traffic is about to get a little heavy on Monday afternoon due to sewer repairs along Spall Rd. at Clement Ave.

The city says there will be a rotating closure of lanes at the intersection.

Each lane will be closed one-at-a-time as crews move along Spall Road just south of the intersection.

The city says crews will be installing a sewer bypass sleeve by drilling under the intersection to facilitate sewer infrastructure rehabilitation.

Work will start around 1:30 p.m. and continue into the evening.

This work is part of a $7-million project using innovative technology to repair 2.7 km of sewer pipe.

Detours and signage will be in place. Motorists can expect delays and should give themselves extra time.