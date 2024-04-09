Happy Hooves Sanctuary holds open house fundraiser to help feed farm animals

Happy Hooves Sanctuary is holding a spring open house to meet some of the people who have helped the farm over the years.

Tristyn Hay founded Happy Hooves Sanctuary in Kelowna a few years back. She started with just a couple of goats but the farm grew quickly and now features a lama, emu, chickens, goats and cows, to name a few.

"We're running low on hay. So I'm trying to source some decent quality hay for these guys because our pasture is still wrecked from last year," Hay says.

The open house takes place Sunday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the farm located at 1019 Curtis Road in Kelowna.

The farm was already having a tough time during the fires last summer and fall and were already running low on hay in November of last year.

Hay says she has applied for a grant through the Central Okanagan Foundation to help feed her farm animals but she's hoping some good-hearted people will want to help and stop by to say hello.

"We're hoping for donations. Entrance is going to be by donation only. We're also going to have some merchandise for sale. Like our happy hooves, hats, and hoodies and T-shirts and things like that if they want. And then I think we have just some smaller things like earrings and keychains too, all that money goes directly towards feeding and caring for the animals," Hay says.

Hay says she also has some bunnies to give away if there are any people interested. The bunnies came from a rescue in Merritt.

The farm is hoping they can raise about a thousand dollars to help them source some hay to help feed their animals over the course of the summer.



Happy Hooves is an animal sanctuary which acts as a refuge for neglected, abused, and abandoned farm animals hoping for a second chance at life.