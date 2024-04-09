Guilty plea entered after lengthy standoff in Kelowna in 2022

Photo: Nicholas Johansen An ERT officer outside of 1075 Cactus Road on the afternoon of Dec. 29, 2022.

A man arrested and charged following a lengthy police standoff in Rutland in December 2022 has pleaded guilty to counts of dangerous driving and driving while prohibited after he fled from police prior to the standoff.

Micael Anthony Dennison, 32, was sentenced to 12 months in jail, 18 months of probation and will be banned from driving for three years. A third charge of fleeing from from police was stayed.

With a total credit of 350 days of time served in custody since the incident, Dennison will only have to serve another 15 days in jail.

The standoff outside 1075 Cactus Road lasted about 10 hours on Dec. 29, 2022. Tactical officers surrounded the house, blocked off the road and used loudspeaker to repeatedly tell all occupants to come out. Seven people who were inside, including Dennison, exited but only Dennison was charged. He has a lengthy criminal record for driving offenses, some serious, the court was told.

Police executed a search warrant later in the evening (around 8:30 p.m.) to enter the home but there was no one left inside when police entered.

Crown attorney Erin Miller said the incident that led to Dennison's arrest began just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 29, when a Kelowna RCMP officer first noticed a white Ford Escape SUV parked outside 1075 Cactus Road in Rutland. Police, at the time, said it was “previously deemed suspicious," but did not disclose why it was considered suspicious.

While watching the vehicle, officers saw two people get into the SUV and drive to a nearby gas station. An officer followed and when the officer approached the vehicle at the gas station in Black Mountain, the SUV sped away.

The SUV was seen speeding west on Highway 33 in Rutland, at times in the oncoming lane. A police vehicle and several civilian vehicles had to swerve out of the way, the court was told. Police did not pursue the vehicle but spotted it later on a nearby road. A police dog tracked its occupants back to the Cactus Road home and that was when the standoff began.

A firearm and ammunition were found on the side of the road in the area where the Escape fled, said Miller. Police believe it was thrown from the window of the fleeing SUV.

The sentencing recommendation for Dennison, accepted by the judge, was a joint submission by the Crown and defence.