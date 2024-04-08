185 Kelowna residents on a waitlist to join Kelowna Pickleball Club

Madison Reeve

Pickleball has grown in popularity over the years, and in Kelowna, close to 200 people are sitting on a waitlist ready to get out and play.

Jamie Menzies, president of Pickleball Kelowna Club, says the league has 600 members.

"We have a waitlist of 185 people. Part of the reason for that is we are only allotted 432 hours a week of playtime for the club, and the rest is all open public time, so it makes it hard for everyone to be involved in organized play," she said.

The season starts May 1 and runs until September 30.

Menzies says she is hopeful more interested pickleballers will soon get to join the league.

"There are going to be building 24 new courts in the redesign of the Parkinson Recreation area."

According to one pickleball member, the game's rise in popularity is largely due to the fact that anyone can pick up the sport.

"It's all-inclusive. It can be anywhere from the young adolescents to the super seniors in their 80s playing, and it is a social game. It accommodates all levels of play."

"You can be a seasoned veteran and still come out and have an enjoyable round with someone who is just learning," said member Peter McClean.

Those who would like to join the league are encouraged to sign up on the waitlist.