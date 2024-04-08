Camping trailers burn on rural property in Glenmore

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

Two trailers went up in flames on a rural property off Glenmore Road North on Monday morning.

Carl Woods says he was riding his tractor at around 9 a.m. when he saw smoke coming from two properties over.

“And then next thing you know, smoke got blacker. And then there were like 20-foot flames shooting out at the top of it,” he said.

The property where the trailers burned is just north of the Snowsell Street and Glenmore Road intersection.

Woods says fire crews arrived within 10 minutes of smoke appearing.

“They were on it,” Woods said.

Fire crews are now mopping up after the blaze.

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Chris Zimmerman says the fire spread to some smaller sheds and structures on the property before the arriving crew knocked the flames down.

Firefighters had to set up a water relay system as the closest water hydrant on Glenmore Road was some distance away.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is not known.

Photo: JP Squire Two trailers burned on a rural property in North Glenmore Monday morning.

ORIGINAL 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Glenmore.

Crews are south of Begbie Road, just off of Glenmore Road North, where a trailer appears to be burning.

Photos sent to Castanet show the trailer burning on a rural property. Large plumes of black smoke are visible from the surrounding area.

Firefighters have now mostly gained control of the blaze.

A reporter is en route to the scene and will update.