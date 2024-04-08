Three treated for smoke inhalation after fire in vent system at library parkade in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Google Street View Smoke was seen coming from a vent at Library Plaza Parkage around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene of fire in downtown Kelowna Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. multiple calls came in about black smoke seen coming from Library Plaza Parkade next to the Kelowna Downtown Library at 1360 Ellis Street. The first arriving officers noticed the smoke was coming from a vent at the front of the library.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, one rescue unit, a ladder truck, one squad and a command unit. RCMP and City of Kelowna Bylaw officers were also on the scene.

Three people who suffered smoke inhalation were treated by paramedics at the scene, but were not taken to hospital. No firefighters were hurt.

Crews managed to quickly put out the fire, which was contained to the vent. It did not extend into the parkade or the library and caused minor damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



