Mixed bag of weather this week across the Thompson Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens this week across the Thompson Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

Monday is expected to see a high of 13°C with increasing cloudiness early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers is expected late in the morning and in the afternoon.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 14°C.

Wednesday will see sunshine all day with a high of 14°C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 14°C. The overnight low will drop down to 6°C.

More clouds are on the way for Friday. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 14°C with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Saturday should be the warmest day of the week with a high of 16°C and clouds.

