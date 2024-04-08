Kelowna Dragon Boat Club offering free trial day on May 4th

Photo: Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society Facebook

If you have always wanted to try dragon boating, now is your time.

On Saturday, May 4, the Kelowna Dragon Boat Club is offering a free 'Try it Day.'

"Registration is open from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. On-land instruction starts at 12:45 p.m. until 1 p.m.," said organizer Corinne Almas.

Almas says people who register will be on the water from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. by the boat launch at the Kelowna Yacht Club.

Life jackets and paddles will be provided.

Participants are asked to make a Food Bank donation on-site (debit, credit) or bring a food item.

All proceeds will be donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"We continue to grow our club and are always looking for new members. We understand the power of a strong community that promotes sportsmanship, friendship, and healthy competition," the Kelowna Dragon Boat Club said online.

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Paddling Society (KDBC) was formed in 1999 when Ivan Carothers brought the sport to Kelowna. In 2003, we became a registered Not-for-Profit Society completely run by volunteers.

The club offers everything from introductory to advanced levels of paddling. The membership age ranges from 18 to 84 years old.