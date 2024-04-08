Kelowna man killed last month had 'huge heart, gentleness, generosity'

Photo: Facebook Jeremy Kofoed

The victim of a tragic killing in Kelowna last month is being remembered as a fun-loving, caring and generous father.

Jeremy Kofoed was killed on the afternoon of March 27 at his Kelowna automotive shop Adventure Trucks. He was 46 years old.

While police have provided few details about what occurred, they've confirmed two people died during the incident, which also saw the Adventure Trucks building catch fire. The identity of the second deceased person is not known.

In a recent obituary, Jeremy is described as having a “huge heart, gentleness, generosity, and fun-loving nature.”

“Jeremy loved going on adventures, road trips, camping with his family, off-roading with his kids, waterskiing, and walking his dog by the lake,” the obituary states.

“He helped so many people in so many different ways - pulling cars out of the ditch, helping family and friends move, working on projects with others, digging with his excavator, advising us with our car problems, just to name a few.”

Jeremy lived his whole life in Kelowna, and for 25 years he worked at Kelowna Toyota, which was first opened by his father Jack back in 1970. For the past seven years, Jeremy operated Adventure Trucks, an auto shop that specializes in off-road camping gear for vehicles.

“Jeremy has poured his heart into building and operating Adventure Trucks,” the obituary states. “He loved taking his family to the Overland Expos in the States to pick up new pieces, and he loved having the opportunity to share his passion with others.

“His growing-up years included lots of travelling, adventuring, and good times with his family. He carried that on in his own way, patiently teaching his own kids to ride dirt bikes, how to waterski, and ride a sled in the winter. Jeremy was a toy guy and showed his kids how to play and have fun.”

A GoFundMe page was recently set up to help support Jeremy's three children.

“Jeremy was not just a skilled technician; he was a devoted father who cherished every moment spent with his children,” the page states. “Now, with Jeremy's untimely passing, his children face an uncertain future, both emotionally and financially.”

The page has raised more than $3,000 so far.

A memorial service for Jeremy's friends and family is planned for April 23 at Kelowna's Trinity Church.

While police have not provided details about the incident that led to the killing of Jeremy, his sister Jacqueline previously posted online that the incident was “the tragic result of an argument between Jeremy and a known acquaintance, that escalated to the point of violence.”

She said the person who killed Jeremy set fire to the building and then took his own life. This has not been confirmed by police.