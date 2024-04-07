Big White's season-ending Slush Cup cancelled

Photo: Big White

It's been a ski season filled with ups and downs when it comes to snow, and the latest event to fall victim to a lack of snow is Big White's season-ending Slush Cup.

The event, which sees skiers and boarders race down a hill and slide across a frigid body of water, was once an annual event at Big White, but it hasn't been held since the pandemic.

Saturday morning, Big White announced the slush cup would be returning next weekend on the Fourth Ave run, along with a BBQ, beer garden and DJs to close out the season with a bang.

But Sunday morning, plans changed, and the slush cup has now been cancelled.

“The 2024 Slush Cup has been cancelled due to a lack of materials to build,” Big White posted to Facebook. “We're sorry to disappoint! We were really looking forward to bringing back this fantastic event.”

The resort will still be open through to April 14, after Big White tacked on an extra weekend to the season to help make up for the postponed start back in December.

From April 8-14, lift tickets will be offered at a reduced price – $60 for adults and $30 for seniors, youth and children. After some snow fell over the past few days, the mountain currently has a 200 cm snow base.