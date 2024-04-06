Structure fire spotted in east Kelowna putting up heavy smoke, large flames

Contributed Eben Pajanconi

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of a large structure fire at Dougall Road on Saturday night.

It appears police have blocked off the roads surrounding the area of Leathead and Dougall.

The building can been seen fully engulfed in flames in a drone video shot by Eben Pajanconi.

ORIGINAL: 9:57 p.m.

Castanet readers have sent in photos of a fire reported to be burning in Kelowna, in the Rutland area on Saturday night.

The structure fire is believed to be burning at Dougall Road and appears to be a home.

Graham Woods said he and his wife spotted it from their back porch, seeing flames and heavy smoke.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department and will update this story as information becomes available.

