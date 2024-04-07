Detached garage in Rutland destroyed by fire Saturday night

Contributed Eben Pajanconi

Photo: Danielle Farr

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m.

A detached garage in Kelowna's Rutland area was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday night.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Mike Brownlee says fire crews were first called to the 400 block of Dougall Road at about 9:30 a.m., where they found a “fully involved detached garage fire at the rear of a property.”

The firefighters managed to quickly knock down the large blaze, but the building was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of a large structure fire at Dougall Road on Saturday night.

It appears police have blocked off the roads surrounding the area of Leathead and Dougall.

The building can been seen fully engulfed in flames in a drone video shot by Eben Pajanconi.

Photo: Dave

ORIGINAL: 9:57 p.m.

Castanet readers have sent in photos of a fire reported to be burning in Kelowna, in the Rutland area on Saturday night.

The structure fire is believed to be burning at Dougall Road and appears to be a home.

Graham Woods said he and his wife spotted it from their back porch, seeing flames and heavy smoke.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department and will update this story as information becomes available.

Photo: Contributed