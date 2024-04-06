Kelowna came out Saturday morning to support Childhood Connections after it lost its provincial funding

Photo: Tim Ropchan The community rallied in support Kelowna's Childhood Connections Saturday morning.

The community came out in a big way Saturday morning to support a Kelowna childcare services organization that recently lost its government funding.

Kelowna's Childhood Connections was recently informed that after 40 years, the local organization lost its bid for a Child Care Resource and Referral contract and the $2 million in provincial government funding that goes along with it. The loss of funding puts the future of the entire organization at risk.

To date, more than 2,200 people have signed a petition to save Childhood Connections, and Saturday morning, an estimated 200 people came out to its facility on Burtch Road to rally in support.

“This is amazing support from the community,” said Childhood Connections executive director Tim Ropchan.

“It's unbelievable, it just means so much that the work we do matters. And that's what seeing 2,200 signatures on that petition and over 200 people out here today, it proves that what we do matters and people want to use our services.”

The provincial government's Child Care Resource and Referral contract has instead been awarded to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, effective April 1, 2024.

“Our team is working diligently with the Ministry to expedite the delivery of services across Central Okanagan, and working to expand quality services and supports provided locally, including convenient pop-up and satellite locations,” YMCA CEO Allyson Graf said in a statement.

“We look forward to inviting everyone to our primary location in Kelowna at 201-2949 Pandosy Street as soon as our minor renovations are complete.”

But after 40 years, Ropchan says they were blindsided by the government's decision.

“We deserve government funding for the services we provide and to see that yanked after 40 years of providing good quality, local support to our community, to have that just disappear, it doesn't seem right, it doesn't seem fair,” he said.

“We invested half a million dollars into this facility two years ago so that we could serve the community better and it just seems like that's a waste of money right now.”

While it's a stressful time for the Childhood Connections community, Ropchan says Saturday's rally has been a positive experience.

“These are our long-term members, some people started childcare with us more than 30 years ago, former staff. It's pretty special to hear the stories,” he said.

While the organization provides other services outside the Child Care Resource and Referral contract – like family resource groups, providing groceries to families in need, and flexible drop-in childcare – Ropchan says their future is uncertain.

“We're committed to the community and we're committed to trying to pivot and serve the needs of the community in some capacity,” he said. “At this time we don't know what that is and we don't know if it's 100% possible but we're going to try and do something pretty special.”

Last year, local child development centre Starbright went through a similar situation after losing provincial funding. But after pushback from the community, the provincial government changed directions and provided additional funding for another two years.

Ropchan hopes the government will see the value Childhood Connections has and reverse its decision.

“It's pretty special, the work we do,” Ropchan said.