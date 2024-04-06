Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market kicked off 2024 season at new location

Photo: Luke Stack Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, along with Councillors Luke Stack, Loyal Wooldridge, Maxine Dehart and Ron Cannon were on hand to celebrate the markets' grand opening.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market kicked off the 2024 season at its brand new location Saturday morning.

The market has been held at the corner of Springfield and Dilworth roads for years, but Saturday saw the festivities take over the Landmark District for the first time.

The market is spread over several zones in the Landmark Square and onto Dickson Avenue, which is closed to vehicles from Kirschner Road to just past Dayton Street.

The grand opening of the new market took place at 8 a.m., and it will run through until 1 p.m. Saturday. It will also run on Wednesdays at the same location with the same hours.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, along with Councillors Luke Stack, Loyal Wooldridge, Maxine Dehart and Ron Cannon were on hand to celebrate the market's grand opening Saturday morning.

The Kelowna market has been running in some form for close to 30 years, and has grown into one B.C.'s largest markets.