Central Okanagan Board of Education asked to support Transit for Teens initiative

Photo: Adrian Lam, Times Colonist

The Central Okanagan Board of Education is being asked to support an initiative to provide free public transit to teens up to 18 years of age.

The "Transit for Teens" initiative has been lobbying the province to expand its Get On Board program which provides free transit for youngsters up to the age of 12.

"Youth aged 13 to 18 in the crucial developmental stage of adolescence need basic mobility more than ever to thrive in every aspect of their lives. Our youths are the future of this province and our most valuable resource," a website supporting the request states.

"We must ensure their right to access school and thrive while B.C. brings up new generations who choose sustainable transportation for life. We cannot separate the right of every youth to access their school from their access to the mobility to do so."

The local board will be asked to write a letter in support of expanding Get On Board up to 18 years of age.