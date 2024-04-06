Former NHL players fill MNP Place to fundraise for Hockey Helps the Homeless and BGC Okanagan

Hockey Helps the Homeless made a stop in Kelowna on Friday to raise money for BGC Okanagan and their youth programs.

The six team tournament featured approximately 85 amateur hockey players from around the Okanagan, as well as seven former NHL players, including names like Ron Sutter, Jordan TooToo and Rene Bourque.

“Essentially, what we are all about is using hockey to mobilize people to fundraise for important causes," said Hockey Helps the Homeless senior business and development manager Emma Langlois.

"We run charity pro-am tournaments, every player gets a pro on their team and they’re treated like pros for the day as well. They arrive, they get their bag at bag drop delivered to their locker room stall, which is all set up in a professional fashion, and then they have a pro on their team play three games and they all fundraise for the cause."

With a goal of raising $75,000 for youth facing homelessness in the valley, BGC Okanagan couldn’t be more excited to be selected as the beneficiary, and they tell Castanet the money will go directly towards diverting youth away from the shelter.

“We don’t want them staying there," said Richelle Leckey of BGC Okanagan.

"We want to catch them as soon as they come to the shelter facing homelessness and figuring out if there is an alternative, a safe place for them to be other than the shelter."

Leckey went on to say that the youth they come across and try to help often think that they’ve burned bridges with family and friends and don't know where to turn.

"We know that if they enter into the shelter type programs, then it then becomes a recurring outcome for them."

Former NHLer Ron Sutter was thrilled to lace up the skates for a good cause and looks forward to seeing what the results will bring to the Okanagan.

"Every city has homelessness, every city deals with different types of homelessness and it’s great to be able to come out this year and be able to help, give my time and with a great group of guys inside and all the volunteers that are contributing to the Boys and Girls Club Okanagan.”

If you want to donate you can go to the Hockey Helps the Homeless website.

Since it's inception in 1996, Hockey Helps the Homeless has raised more than $25 million for 17 different communities across Canada.