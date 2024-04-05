Chances Casino winner nets nearly $1.5 million playing slots

A Kelowna man and his family are now nearly $1.5M million richer after winning a slot machine jackpot at Chances Casino.

After winning big on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on March 22, Greg Moroso and his wife were at Chances on Friday to collect their cheque and start their new lives.

The exact total of the winnings was $1,485,994.62.

“The Wheel of Fortune game has really nice comfortable leather seats, and I went and thought I would like to sit down and relax there for a second," joked Moroso.

"I put a little bit in there and played the minimum progressive $3 bet, and the next thing you know I won the free games, and then the big wheel, and then I started picking things… We looked and we went what is happening? And that’s when we realized. I was in a bit of disbelief."

Nearly set to retire, Moroso says he plans to enjoy life experiences with his new found money, spending quality time with his wife and family checking things off the bucket list.

That includes flying to beautiful destinations to travel, checking out concerts around the world and so much more.

“I guess I won’t have any more mortgage payments, number one," said Moroso.

"I’m going to try to do things that are life experiences because I’m due to retire next year, so that will make things a little bit easier and maybe we can buy and RV and do little travelling around the country. The one thing on my bucket list is to get tickets this fall to go see the Eagles in the Sphere in Vegas.”

Chances Casino is open seven days a week starting at 9 a.m. This is the first million dollar slot jackpot in Kelowna since 2022.

Since Chances Casino Kelowna first opened its doors, players have helped generate more than $31 million in gambling revenue for the City of Kelowna.

"Last year, the city used this funding towards policing and public safety through its community safety initiatives program," said Richard Freighter, Okanagan manager for BCLC.