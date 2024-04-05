31 fatal overdoses reported across Interior Health in February

Photo: The Canadian Press

Thirty one people across the Interior Health region are believed to have died due to drug overdoses during the month of February.

Numbers released Friday by the BC Coroners Service show at least 177 people across the province died from toxic, unregulated drugs last month.

Overall, that's a decrease of 11 per cent over February 2023 (199) and 12 per cent lower that January of 2024 (200).

Across Interior Health, 22 of the 31 deaths recorded in February occurred within the four largest population centres.

Kamloops recorded the most illicit drug deaths in February with nine. Kelowna and Vernon both saw five deaths while Penticton recorded three.

"Rates of death throughout the province remain significantly elevated. The provincewide rate of death for the first two months of 2024 is 40.1 per 100,000 residents, which is below the record numbers reported in 2023 but still nearly twice the rate recorded in 2016, the year the public-health emergency was first declared," the BC Coroners Service said in a news release.

"To the families and friends who have faced the unimaginable, and to the communities that have been pierced time and again by these tragedies, know that your grief is seen and shared," said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside.

"I have been moved by the stories and struggles I've heard, by the love and the pain in your voices. As we approach the eighth anniversary of this public-health emergency, we are reminded that our commitment to each person's right to life and safety remains as firm as ever."

The report also states fentanyl was detected in 74 per cent of of unregulated drug deaths within Interior Health.