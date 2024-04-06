Big White CEO says danger tree assessment ‘not working’ in Myra Bellevue Park

Photo: Peter Plimmer A tree fell across the Lost Lake trail in Myra Bellevue Park on March 31, 2024, nearly hitting Big White Ceo Peter Plimmer's wife as she was cycling on the trail.

A danger tree assessment is scheduled this month at Myra Bellevue Park.

The Ministry of Climate Environment and Climate Change Strategy told Castanet the assessment will be taking place soon, after the CEO of Big White Ski Resort sent an open letter to environment minister George Heyman and BC Parks Staff about a frightening experience on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Petter Plimmer says his wife was nearly struck by a tree that fell across Lost Lake trail as she was cycling in Myra Canyon. He wants danger trees remaining from the 2003 Okanagan Mountain fire removed if they are close enough to fall across trails or other areas used by the public at the busy park.

He suggests not dealing with the risk to park users is “negligent."

Plimmer says it was a calm day on Sunday, with very little wind. “What a horrible tragedy this could have been if it hit her or the group of rides that arrived shortly after,” he wrote in his letter to Heyman.

In an email to Castanet, the ministry says BC Parks staff is aware of the incident and will “work with the visitor to understand where it happened, and will review the site to determine if there are any additional steps to take within our standard wildlife danger tree assessment program”. It also says the park operator will be doing a danger tree assessment this month.

Plimmer noted that the falling tree that missed his wife by “pure luck” was located less than one kilometre from the parking lot for Myra Bellevue Park.

“This trail is wide enough to drive a car up and is well within the reach of casual walkers, and families. They deserve to be safe on these trails as these trails belong to us all.

“It is quite obvious, if you spend time there, that danger tree assessment is not working. This tree alone is a prime example. I am sure the Friends of the South Slopes cleared well over 50 fallen dead trees off trails last season,” said Plimmer.

The ministry said there can still be risks in the natural environment, including from the effects of wildfires, and pointed out that signs are posted alerting people of the risks.

“While park operators regularly search for trees that could be a safety concern in busier areas, the mountain bike trail network at this park is outside of the operator’s mandate,” said the ministry.

It also argues that trees impacted by wildfires play an important role in the ecosystem as animal habitat and in regrowing the forest.

Plimmer suggests there are thousands of such trees in the park and suggests that not getting rid of the ones that are a risk to the public is dangerous.

“The expectation of the public is that these trails are safe and the only reason they are remotely so is because of the effort of volunteers who, I would challenge, aren’t really receiving the support they need from BC Parks to ensure the safety of the public,” he adds, saying he found no signs at the Stewart Road parking area about danger trees and only one sign at the Luxmoore Road entrance telling people to stay on the trail to minimize the risk of falling trees, which he and his wife did.

Plimmer is also concerned for the safety of people out biking or hiking near Rose Valley Regional Park in West Kelowna, which remains closed partially due to danger trees after last summer’s devastating McDougall Creek wildfire.

"My thanks and support go to the volunteers in all these areas. Friends of the South Slopes and other organizations like Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan and West Kelowna Trail Crew volunteer thousands of man hours every year! They do their best to maintain safe trails and mitigate damage from use and erosion and are the real heroes of all the trail networks around Kelowna.”