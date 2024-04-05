DunnEnzies seeks second license amendment to allow karaoke, dancing

Photo: DunnEnzies

A Kelowna pizza restaurant hopes to add karaoke and dancing to a second location.

Just weeks after applying for a patron participation endorsement for its downtown restaurant, DunnEnzies Pizza has made a similar application for its restaurant on Lakeshore Road in the Lower Mission.

A patron participation endorsement is required in order for establishments to offer events or promotions where guests can also take part.

These would include karaoke, dancing, open mic nights, and poetry readings.

"Over the past few years the hospitality industry has faced several challenges along with many other industries," the application before the city states.

"These challenges have compelled them to be innovative and creative in finding ways to stay operational without breaking rules.

"In this regard, (DunnEnzies) have applied for a patron participation endorsement which will allow them to offer their patrons an opportunity to not only enjoy local musicians or performers, but also become part of the show."

The application requires city council endorsement before being forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final approval.