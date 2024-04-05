New Kelowna Bylands Nursery location set to open on KLO Road

Photo: Bylands Garden Centre The interior of the new Kelowna location of Byands Garden Centre.

A West Kelowna-based business is setting up shop across the bridge

Bylands Nursery is about to open a new garden centre in Kelowna this weekend. The Grand Opening of the garden centre is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 a.m.

The new Bylands is located at 1629 K.L.O. Road and is stocked with perennials, trees, shrubs, annuals, succulents and house plants, as well as gardening supplies.

The first 100 customers through the doors this Saturday and Sunday will receive a free Bylands grown succulent. The Deville Coffee trailer will also be set up on site.

The store will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Bylands Garden Centre is family owned and operated and has been a fixture is West Kelowna for over 60 years. Most of the plants sold at both locations are locally-grown.