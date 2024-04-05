FortisBC electricity customers will receive bill credit starting April 22

Photo: Contributed

FortisBC electricity customers can expect a rebate on their bills later this month.

FortisBC residential, commercial and industrial electricity customers will receive the Government of British Columbia’s Electricity Affordability Credit on their bills starting April 22, 2024, and it will be applied to each of their bills until March 31, 2025.

“The Electricity Affordability Credit will be welcome news for our electricity customers in the Southern Interior region, supporting more affordable energy,” said Sarah Nelson, director of customer service. “We understand that energy costs are important for the families and businesses we serve, and we encourage any customer who has questions about their bill to reach out to our customer service team.”

The credit is based on 4.6 per cent of customers’ electricity consumption from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. To be eligible for the credit, an account must have been active on December 31, 2023, and continue to be active. The credit will appear automatically on bills; there is no need to apply.

New customers who opened accounts anytime during 2023 will also receive a credit based on 4.6 per cent of their total consumption during the year, or a minimum total credit of $24 applied to their bills until March 31, 2025, whichever amount is more. Customers who receive a bill between April 1 and 19, 2024 will receive an additional credit on their next bill.

"FortisBC would like to remind customers that in addition to the bill credit, it offers a variety of programs to help customers manage their bills such as an Equal Payment Plan, rebates for energy-efficiency upgrades and no-cost programs for people with qualifying incomes. Anyone with questions about their bill can get one-on-one support by calling 1-866-436-7847," Nelson says.