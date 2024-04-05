Kelowna councillors can opt out of 35 per cent pay raise

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city councillors won't be receiving a 35 per cent pay raise all at once and a new report detailing council remuneration suggests individual councillors can opt out of the raise altogether.

When council initially voted on the staff proposal that would increase mayor and council remuneration by about 35 per cent, they also asked staff in the city clerk's office to bring forward specific amendments to the remuneration and expense bylaw.

The report for Monday's council meeting recommends phasing in the increase with half upon adoption and the remainder effective Jan. 1, 2025.

That would bring the mayor's salary to $135,848 and councillors to $50,535 at adoption and $145,200 and $58,080 for mayor and councillors respectively on January 1 of next year.

The increases would align remuneration paid to the mayor with the 60th percentile of comparable B.C. municipalities and councillor remuneration to 40 per cent of that of the mayor.

Every two years

Moving forward, adjustments would be made twice each term to realign the mayor's pay to the 60th percentile and councillor pay accordingly.

"This will take place in years one and three of the council term following annual municipal reports being published at the end of June," the staff report states.

"Annual adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index will no longer be in place since those resulted in Kelowna falling significantly behind similar municipalities."

Opt out

Councillors may choose to opt out of the raise meaning they would remain at the pre-adjusted rate for the balance of the term.

Councillors Lovegrove, Webber and Singh voted against the increase when it was first introduced.

All members of council will receive the new remuneration following the next election in 2026.