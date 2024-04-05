'Challenging' ski season across B.C., with a warm start and a frigid January

Photo: Big White

It's been a challenging season for ski resorts across B.C., but there are still some days left to get turns in at a few local resorts.

This ski season started out very slowly in B.C., with milder temperatures and a serious lack of snow through November and December. The conditions forced the postponement of most local resorts' opening dates, although Sun Peaks was able to utilize their vast snowmaking infrastructure and open on Nov. 18 – the first to open in the province.

At Big White and SilverStar, the season was pushed back two weeks, to Dec. 8, while Apex saw some lifts start to spin the following day. Then in January, a cold snap came through the province that saw temperatures drop to as low -30 C at local resorts, forcing temporary closures.

Big White vice president Michael J. Ballingall likens the season to Goldilocks and Three Bears.

“It started off too warm, then it was too cold, and then literally through early February to now it's been just right, it's been perfect,” Ballingall said.

“All things considered, we're lucky, because it could have been worse, it could have been better, but it was OK. This happens, in my career this is nowhere near the first time this has happened.”

Sun Peaks' director of communications Christina Antoniak described the season as a “rollercoaster.” She credits the resort's “robust” snowmaking system for their ability to keep the resort running through the tough early season.

And while she notes that tourism numbers were down throughout most of the season, they saw a strong return of visitors in February.

“We're happy about what we were able to recover in February. March was a bit soft ... we thought we would have some stronger numbers through spring break,” Antoniak said. “Things were just getting warm in the valleys and people just kind of stop thinking about skiing and it's harder to keep that message alive and well.”

SilverStar's spokesperson Megan Sutherland said they were “really happy” overall with the season, despite the highs and lows.

“Overall we're really happy, we had a pretty solid snow base throughout the season,” Sutherland said. “Like all the other resorts we had some ups and downs – we had a delayed opening and then we closed for a bit in January with that cold snap – but overall we're really happy with the season.”

Because of the delayed opening back in December, Big White has tagged on an extra week in April, with lifts spinning until April 14. Revelstoke is the only other nearby resort that will stay open that late, with SilverStar and Sun Peaks wrapping up this weekend. In the south, Apex and Mount Baldy closed on April 1.

“We acknowledged that we opened, we didn't have the greatest snow, so we decided way back in December, lets put on a bonus weekend when we know we'll have great snow,” Ballingall said. “Next week's going to be fabulous weather, we've got deals everywhere.”

With operations winding down across the region, resorts are already looking towards next season, and 2024/25 early bird season passes are now on sale at most resorts.

“It's been a hard season. Every day has been a challenge, but it's been a fun season and people have had a good time,” Ballingall said. “We'll be here opening day next year.”

He added that Big White will see one major push this coming weekend, with mountain accommodations completely sold out due to the Altitunes music festival taking over the mountain Friday and Saturday night.