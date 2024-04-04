Kelowna RCMP need help searching for missing man

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Ketan Sharma

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Ketan Sharma, 23, was last heard from on March 1, 2024.

Police say the Kelowna resident spoke to a friend on March 1, saying he was going to visit a family member in Surrey.

"Police retrieved information, however, that suggests Mr. Sharma was in fact in the Fort Nelson area on March 1 and 2, 2024. Mr. Sharma is not believed to have a vehicle or any known associates in the northern part of British Columbia and may possibly be seeking labor work," the Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP say Sharma's family and friends are extremely worried about him. They say this behaviour is very uncharacteristic.

Sharma is described as South Asian, five-foot-10, weighing 145 pounds, balding, with a dark beard and wearing glasses.

If you know the whereabouts of Sharma or have had any contact with him, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-12655