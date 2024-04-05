'They thought I was crazy': Okanagan's first cat cafe thriving after nearly one year

Madison Reeve

Catelowna Cat Cafe owner Ashley Karnes says that despite some naysayers, the Okanagan's first cat cafe is thriving nearly one year after opening.

"I am hearing from quite a few people, including my neighbors, that they thought I was crazy, especially for opening a cafe on the second floor," she said.

The cafe is located on the second floor of 1441 Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna.

The cafe has teamed up with adoption agencies and rescues from B.C. and Saskatchewan.

Since opening in June 2023, the cafe has facilitated 156 adoptions.

"So I just had to trust my gut and know that the community needed a place like this," Karnes said.

Catelowna has 30 cats available for adoption.

Penny Kish visits Catelowna regularly.

"I do like coming here. It's fun to cuddle the kitties because I have dogs at home. I can't have cats, so this is where I get my cat fix," Kish said.

Reservations are booked in one-hour slots for $16 per person.

"Something that I didn't realize before I started is that the cafe is turning out to be a rehabilitation center for the kitties that aren't familiar with human contact and might be a little bit scared and skittish."

"They are saturated with the visuals of humans being kind and petting... eventually, after a month or two, they come out of their shell and they are rehabilitated," Karnes added.

For more information on the cafe, click here.