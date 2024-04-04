Benchmark home prices mostly down in Interior thanks to spring break, Easter

Photo: The Canadian Press

Association of Interior Realtors is pointing the finger at spring break and Easter as reasons why the real estate market cooled in March.

There were 977 sales across the entire AIR region last month, which was down 22% compared to March 2023. Benchmark prices also dropped in most Okanagan dwelling types, but they were up in all housing categories in Kamloops.

“Despite a relatively strong start in March, sales activity tapered off about mid-way through as spring break and Easter plans likely had buyers and sellers preoccupied,” AIR president Kaytee Sharun said in a press release. “It isn’t surprising given that March is typically a staggered month when it comes to market activity.

“Although seemingly lukewarm in terms of real estate transactions, it is a more normalized spring market, moving at a more normal pace.”

The benchmark price for a single-family home in the Central Okanagan dropped below the $1 million mark once again, falling 2.2% to $986,600. There were 1,203 single-family homes for sale last month, which was the region’s largest inventory in several years.

The Central Okanagan townhouse benchmark dropped 4.7% to $719,600, while the condominium-apartment category was down $12,600 to $496,000.

It was the same story in the North Okanagan, where single-family ($716,500), townhouse ($522,300) and condominium-apartment ($332,500) were all down from their February marks.

The South Okanagan fared much better than its two valley counterparts, as the single-family benchmark jumped nearly $60,000 to $758,500 and the townhouse figure increased to $498,800. The condominium-apartment price dropped only slightly to $411,100.

In Kamloops, the single-family ($658,300), townhouse ($535,100) and condominium-apartment ($388,500) benchmarks were all up over February.

“The gradual ramp-up in listings should make for a busy summer season,” Sharon said. “The upward trajectory of inventory could be contributed to various factors, such as previously reluctant sellers being ready to take the plunge with interest rates no longer at its peak, vacation home dwellers looking to unload ahead of government policy changes coming into effect, or simply due to seasonality.

“With the lack of inventory plaguing the real estate market for months, this will be a welcomed relief to buyers who are looking for more options.”