Newborn puppy buried in Kelowna's Loseth Park: RCMP

Neighbours next to Loseth Park in Kelowna's Black Mountain neighbourhood were hit with some concerning news on Wednesday.

Police were reportedly canvasing the area asking residents if they had noticed anything strange in Loseth Park Tuesday night or early Wednesday after park maintenance crews found a dead puppy buried.

Police tell Castanet it appears as though someone decided to bury what is believed to be a deceased newborn or stillborn puppy in the park.

"At this time there is no concern of foul play or animal abuse. That being said, we’d like to speak with whoever was responsible for putting the animal there and remind the public that there are services available for relocating deceased animals and pets," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier

"While we typically defer reports concerning the well being of animals to the SPCA, we take them very seriously and have recently assisted with investigating and seizing a dog that was being abused by it’s owner," Gauthier added.

If you have any detail on the Loseth Park incident you're asked to connect Kelowna RCMP