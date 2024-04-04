Accused Kelowna killer has new lawyer, but trial expected to be delayed for many months

Photo: Madison Reeve The home where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

An accused Kelowna killer is now onto her fourth lawyer after she fired her first two mid-trial last November and her next lawyer quit last month. The murder trial, which ran for 17 days last year, isn't expected to continue for many months.

Gabriella Sears has been behind bars since she was arrested in June 2021, after the bloodied and mutilated body of Darren Middleton was found on her bathroom floor.

Sears, a transgender woman who previously went by Dereck until a few weeks before Middleton's death, is charged with second-degree murder, and the Crown ran 17 days of her trial last fall. On what was meant to be the 18th day, Sears abruptly halted the proceedings and told the court she was firing her lawyers Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, accusing them of “gaslighting” her and colluding with the Crown.

This brought the trial to a grinding halt, and it has remained paused ever since.

Earlier this year, defence counsel Mark Swartz took over the case and four more weeks of trial dates were scheduled for this coming summer. But last month, Swartz told the court he will no longer be representing Sears due to a “fundamental breakdown in the solicitor-client relationship.”

On Thursday, a case management conference was held in Kelowna court, and defence lawyer Frances Mahon has now taken on Sears' case. Sears appeared by video from Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver, while Mahon and Justice Miriam Gropper also appeared by video. Crown prosecutors David Grabavac and Erin Miller appeared in person.

In addition to Mohan, the court will also be ordering an amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” be appointed in the case. That person, lawyer Tony Lagemaat, appeared by video Thursday, and he will observe the proceedings going forward. He may become involved in the case if Sears and Mahon's relationship breaks down, as has occurred with her previous defence lawyers.

Outburst in court

Based off Thursday morning's proceedings, things may not be off to a great start. Near the end of the hearing, which largely involved scheduling discussions between the lawyers and judge, Sears asked if she could say something. Mahon said it would be better if they spoke privately, which led to Sears getting up and leaving the video room at OCC.

A sheriff at the jail brought her back to the video room a short time later and she immediately expressed her concerns about not getting transcripts from previous court days, and how the case has gone past the 30-month time limit set out in the Supreme Court of Canada decision R. v. Jordan.

“It's been 31 months, this is ridiculous,” Sears said.

“From now on I will hear through your counsel not directly from you,” Justice Gropper said.

“No, from now on you'll hear from me, alright?" Sears shot back. "You can hear me now, and then next time make sure we deal with it, I'm not waiting two weeks again."

When Crown prosecutor Grabavac told the judge the 3,400 pages of transcripts from the start of the trial were not being sent to Sears, and she would have to order them herself, this set Sears off once more.

“We did not discuss that previously, I was supposed to be getting transcripts and all the information, and now I'm not? This is f***ing bulls**t,” she said.

When Justice Gropper then addressed Sears as “Mr. Sears,” Sears yelled back: “That's Miss Sears!”

Many months of delay

Even if Sears' new lawyer Mahon stays on the case, it appears the trial won't be back up and running until late this year at the earliest. While four weeks of trial are scheduled for the summer, Mahon is not expected to be fully caught up on the 1,800 files of disclosure that will be sent to her in the next couple of weeks, along with the 3,400 pages of transcripts from the first 17 days of trial.

Crown prosecutor Grabavac told the court he has another murder trial, the Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn UBC Okanagan murder case, set for September and October of this year, so he doesn't think the Sears trial will be able to continue until late 2024 or early 2025.

To further complicate the matter, Justice Ross, who presided over the trial last year, has stepped down from the case, as she'll be turning 75 later this year. By law, a judge must retire by age 75, so Justice Gropper has now taken on the case. But because of this, it may be up to Sears to decide if she wants to continue with the trial that was started last year, or start entirely from scratch.

The “Jordan” time limit that Sears brought up in court Thursday refers to a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that has put 30-month time limit on Superior Court cases in Canada, from the laying of a charge to a conviction or acquittal. If a case goes longer than that, it can be thrown out entirely.

But the time limit is not cut and dry, with the SCC leaving allowances for delays caused by defence or for exceptional events that could not be foreseen. The Jordan issue in the Sears case will likely be argued at a further date.

Represented by King James?

In another strange turn, a man who identified himself as “King James” was in the courtroom Thursday morning, saying he represented Sears. The man had attended a previous court date and told Crown prosecutor Grabavac he intended to act as Sears's lawyer. Grabavac said the man even had a B.C. ID with the name "King James."

But Thursday, Justice Gropper quickly shut down the idea that King James can represent Sears.

“King James is still sitting in the courtroom,” Grabavac told the judge. “I indicated earlier a person identifying themselves as King James appeared in the court purporting to represent Ms. Sears on this matter, I just bring this to the court's attention.”

“Ms. Sears is represented by Ms. Mahon and it's unnecessary to hear from King James,” Justice Gropper replied.

“That's incorrect,” King James said from the gallery, as he tried to argue his case.

But a court sheriff quickly informed King James that he wasn't allowed to address the judge from the gallery. It's not clear if King James had been in contact with Sears, as she never mentioned him during Thursday's hearing.

Another case management conference is scheduled for next month, when further details about how the trial will proceed are expected to become more clear.