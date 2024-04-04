New compact mixed neighbourhood proposed for base of Knox Mountain

Photo: Contributed

Owners of nearly 10 acres of property along the newly completed Cara Glen Way are proposing a large compact mixed neighbourhood for the area at the base of Knox Mountain.

Lamont Land is seeking to rezone a portion of the property to a comprehensive development zone (CD29), containing three sub zones, A, B and C.

About 60 per cent of the property (5.64 acres) upland from the development would be dedicated to the city for expansion of Knox Mountain Park.

The application states construction of Cara Glen Way was substantially complete last year after the successful rezoning of 1691 Cara Glen Way for development of a four-storey apartment building and townhomes.

"This submission subsequently completes the unfinished neighbourhood edge along Knox Mountain Park East within the OCP's core area neighbourhoods," the application states.

110 residential units

Lamont Lands says it envisions two five-storey apartments anchoring either end of the development with 16 three-storey townhomes mixed throughout the centre.

The apartment at the corner of Cara Glen and Clifton would include ground-level commercial units to serve as a "social heart for the larger neighbourhood," and to "support a more complete community."

Additionally, the application proposes a contribution to the city's Housing Opportunities Reserve Fund for affordable housing.

While exact plans are conceptual and could change through the subdivision and permit process, the application does envision 110 residential units including 94 apartment units and 16 townhomes along with four commercial nodes.

Staff will review the plans before making recommendations for council.